Drinking water management in city goes hi-tech

  15:54 UTC+8, 2021-05-18       0
Intelligent technology has been introduced to drinking water management in Shanghai, enabling residents to scan a QR code to get information such as water quality, water pipeline disinfection and administration results.

After a one-year trial, more than 1,600 residential complexes in the city have completed the digital construction that provides residents with a clear understanding of their drinking water quality by scanning a code, officials from the Shanghai Health Supervision Agency said today during the national drinking water safety promotional week.

Shanghai has been committed to drinking water safety and quality over the past decade. It has issued the nation’s first drinking water health administration rule, set up the nation’s first drinking water monitoring platform and released the nation’s first drinking water regional standard, health officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
