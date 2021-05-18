News / Metro

Wuxi seeking to lure tourists from Shanghai

Hu Min
City in neighboring Jiangsu Province is showing off its many and varied attractions at a Yangtze River Delta region culture and tourism bazaar at the Oriental Pearl TV Tower.
A Wuxi craftsman makes clay figures during a tourism promotion in Shanghai on Tuesday. 

Ti Gong

Meili Ancient Town

Ti Gong

Turtle Head Island Park

Wuxi, a city in neighboring Jiangsu Province, is seeking to attract Shanghai tourists with new tourist routes and performances and other activities in the city on Tuesday. 

At a Yangtze River Delta region culture and tourism bazaar which runs to Thursday at the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, inheritors of Yixing zisha (purple clay) teapots and Huishan clay figurines are attracting attention with their exquisite skills. 

Three-day tourist routes have been released, incorporating the Wuxi Film and Television Base, Nianhua Bay, Huishan Ancient Town, Donglin Academy, and the Wuxi section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal.

Ti Gong

The Wuxi section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal

Ti Gong

Dangkou Ancient Town

Ti Gong

Nianhua Bay Town.

Performances are displaying Wuxi’s rich tourism resources, beautiful landscapes and culture, and Shanghai tourists are being invited to take part in a travel photography competition in the city.

Wuxi’s tourist attractions, including the Three Kingdoms Town and the Water Margin Town, Wuxi Yangshan Ecological Leisure Tourism Resort, Dangkou Ancient Town scenic area, and Meili Ancient Town scenic area, are displaying souvenirs and cultural products. 

Wuxi’s other attractions include Turtle Head Island Park, Lihu Lake National Wetland Park, Longchi Mountain Cycling Park, the Yixing Bamboo Sea scenic area and many culinary delicacies. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
