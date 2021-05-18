Regional culture and tourism bonanza kicks off today

A three-day bazaar opened today at the landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower in the Pudong New Area to strengthen the region's integration and celebrate China Tourism Day on May 19.

A culture and tourism feast in the Yangtze River Delta region is gathering steam in Shanghai, with a three-day bazaar raising its curtain at the landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower in the Pudong New Area today to strengthen the region's integration and celebrate China Tourism Day on May 19.

More than 20 cities in the region are contributing performances, intangible cultural heritage displays, tourism routes and delicacies to the event.

These include Sanlin dragon and lion dances, Shanghai woolen embroidery, Duoyunxuan woodblock watermark prints, and pankou, or frog fastener, a button on cheongsam with inheritors of intangible cultural heritage showing off their exquisite skills. There are also jazz concerts and magic shows.



Visitors can play chess on a huge chessboard marked with cities, towns, villages, mountains, lakes and gardens in the region to experience its cultural and tourism splendor and breathtaking beauty.

A tourism pass for the Yangtze River Delta region released during the opening ceremony of the bazaar now covers 22 cities, including new additions Yancheng, Suqian, Taizhou and Chizhou.

A transportation card stringing together "red" tourism sites in 10 cities in the region was also launched during the event.



Strolling through the bazaar is like touring among the picturesque landscape of the region, cultural and tourism officials said.

A "red" culture and tourism display area features culture and tourism souvenirs, such as notepaper inspired by typical shikumen (stone gate) architecture of Yuyangli, a former residential complex where Marxism was initially promoted and the Chinese Communist Youth League founded in 1920, and paper carving lamps from the site of the Party's first National Congress.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

People can also sample a variety of delicacies from the region, such as Dongshan loquat and Yuyao waxberry.

Earrings that blend Shanghai woolen embroidery techniques, Yixing zisha (purple clay) teapots, silk scarves, fans and pankou brooches are for sale, and culinary specialties such as Jingjiang crab soup dumplings, Yushan green tea, Taicang dried meat floss and Xiangshan squid shreds are available.

Seven performances including a wine ceremony, Peking Opera and puppet shows will be staged as well.