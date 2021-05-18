Skills museum takes shape as collection grows

Work on the century-old Wing On Warehouse, which is to become the WorldSkills Museum, is well underway and work on its interior is due to start later this month.

Ti Gong

Work is well underway to turn a warehouse on the Huangpu River bank into the WorldSkills Museum and interior decoration will start later this month, authorities said on Monday, International Museum Day.

The museum will be a legacy of the 46th WorldSkills Competition which is due to take place on the Chinese mainland for the first time next year. Shanghai is the host city.

The century-old Wing On Warehouse, also known as Yong’an Warehouse, is at 1578 Yangshupu Road in Yangpu District.

The museum will tell the story of how skills have changed the lives of people and societies around the world.

Ti Gong

It will have six main exhibition areas where visitors can study the exhibits and enjoy interactive events and installations featuring augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality and other technologies.

The museum is collecting objects and stories from around the world. The collection is expected to contribute to the understanding of societies, people, events and activities related to WorldSkills. Items that show the work of the WorldSkills International as well as medals, pins, photographs, videos, historical documents, equipment and tools linked to skills are wanted.

Ti Gong

More than 1,600 exhibits had been collected from China by the end of April, according to the museum preparation office.

They include two items donated by the Chinese Antarctic expedition team, who returned to Shanghai 10 days ago with the Xuelong 2 icebreaker after completing the country’s 37th and the ship’s first independent Antarctic expedition.

One of the items is a suit that can help team members withstand temperatures as low as minus 30 Celsius degrees. The other is a bottle of deep-sea water collected by the expedition team on March 21 during their mission.

Anyone with items, stories or other relevant information can email the museum at nuria.portland@worldskills.org.