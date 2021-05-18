News / Metro

Skills museum takes shape as collection grows

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:57 UTC+8, 2021-05-18       0
Work on the century-old Wing On Warehouse, which is to become the WorldSkills Museum, is well underway and work on its interior is due to start later this month. 
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:57 UTC+8, 2021-05-18       0
Skills museum takes shape as collection grows
Ti Gong

An artist's rendition of the WorldSkills Museum

Work is well underway to turn a warehouse on the Huangpu River bank into the WorldSkills Museum and interior decoration will start later this month, authorities said on Monday, International Museum Day.

The museum will be a legacy of the 46th WorldSkills Competition which is due to take place on the Chinese mainland for the first time next year. Shanghai is the host city. 

The century-old Wing On Warehouse, also known as Yong’an Warehouse, is at 1578 Yangshupu Road in Yangpu District. 

The museum will tell the story of how skills have changed the lives of people and societies around the world.

Skills museum takes shape as collection grows
Ti Gong

Work is underway to turn the century-old Wing On Warehouse into the WorldSkills Museum.

It will have six main exhibition areas where visitors can study the exhibits and enjoy interactive events and installations featuring augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality and other technologies.

The museum is collecting objects and stories from around the world. The collection is expected to contribute to the understanding of societies, people, events and activities related to WorldSkills. Items that show the work of the WorldSkills International as well as medals, pins, photographs, videos, historical documents, equipment and tools linked to skills are wanted.

Skills museum takes shape as collection grows
Ti Gong

Interior decoration of the WorldSkills Museum will start later this month.

More than 1,600 exhibits had been collected from China by the end of April, according to the museum preparation office.

They include two items donated by the Chinese Antarctic expedition team, who returned to Shanghai 10 days ago with the Xuelong 2 icebreaker after completing the country’s 37th and the ship’s first independent Antarctic expedition.

One of the items is a suit that can help team members withstand temperatures as low as minus 30 Celsius degrees. The other is a bottle of deep-sea water collected by the expedition team on March 21 during their mission.

Anyone with items, stories or other relevant information can email the museum at nuria.portland@worldskills.org.

Skills museum takes shape as collection grows
Ti Gong

A suit and deep-sea water sample donated to the museum by the Chinese Antarctic expedition team

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     