Greek 'foodie' delights in city's local cuisine

The 42nd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Greek expat Alex Kopitsas, head of global talent acquisition and mobility at Johnson & Johnson.

The 42nd episode of “Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features Greek expat Alex Kopitsas, head of global talent acquisition and mobility at Johnson & Johnson.

“Shanghai is so green, so beautiful and so clean, and it's a great place for food lovers like me.” said Kopitsas.



He said his favorite Shanghai dish is fried mixian, or amaranth greens, which comes in both green and purplish-pink colors. In his family, every Wednesday is dumpling night.

“Shanghai is a global hot spot for life-science innovation,” Kopitsas said. “The city has great talent in the health care industry and cutting-edge R&D facilities. More importantly, Shanghai has an open and fair business environment that highly values the power of innovation.”