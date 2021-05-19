News / Metro

Chongqing 'city of honor' at Pujiang forum

Chongqing has been invited as the city of honor at this year’s Pujiang Innovation Forum from May 31 to June 4.

As the only municipality in West China, Chongqing has built itself as the nation's key central city, economic center in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, the nation's major advanced manufacturing center, and western China's financial center and transport hub.

It has clusters of electronic information and automobile companies as well as advanced big data and intelligent innovation.

During the five-day forum, Chongqing will participate in sessions and seminars on topics that include urban development and the Belt and Road Initiative.

At the forum's Inno-Match Expo it will display its achievements on its way to becoming an influential science and technology innovation center and enhance its collaboration with Shanghai and other cities in the Yangtze River Delta.

