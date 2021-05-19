News / Metro

Cooperation agreement boost for technology

China Association for Science and Technology and Shanghai Stock Exchange will build easier access to investors and service scientific and technological development.
The China Association for Science and Technology and the Shanghai Stock Exchange signed a memorandum of cooperation on Wednesday in Shanghai.

Under the agreement, they will build easier access for inventors to investors, and improve the capital market’s ability to serve scientific and technological development.

They will support the progress of turning research into marketable products, help technology startups grow and polish China’s image as a scientific and technological hub. They will also make the Science and Technology Innovation Board more innovation-oriented and lower costs of technology companies.

