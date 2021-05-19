News / Metro

COVID-19 expert honored at award ceremony

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:51 UTC+8, 2021-05-19       0
Huashan Hospital's Dr Zhang Wenhong is among five people presented with the 13th Shanghai Popular Science Award for their major contributions to promoting scientific knowledge.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:51 UTC+8, 2021-05-19       0
COVID-19 expert honored at award ceremony
Ti Gong

Dr Zhang Wenhong is presented with the 13th Shanghai Popular Science Award.

The city's top infectious diseases expert Zhang Wenhong was among five people presented with the 13th Shanghai Popular Science Award at a ceremony at the Shanghai Science Hall on Wednesday.

The biennial award initiated in 1995 honors those making great contributions to the popularization of science, including doctors, researchers, officials and reporters.

This year’s award winners are Zhang from Huashan Hospital, Wang Tao from Shanghai East Hospital, Xin Ge from Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, Liu Yibing from Shanghai Media Group and Zhang Wenjun from the Chinese Academy of Sciences Shanghai branch.

Dr Zhang has become a household name after using simple and vivid language to explain the pandemic and ease public fears after the COVID-19 outbreak. 

“Popular science is about communication. We medical experts just explained anti-virus methods to the public,” Dr Zhang said. “One major reason behind China's successful control of COVID-19 is because the public listen to us and they show a very cooperative attitude.”

Wang has been promoting health knowledge for 25 years through texts, videos, audios, crosstalks, songs, mini films, cartoons and even body paintings. 

Xin has organized over 100 temporary exhibitions, from China's traditional culture to the country’s space mission.

After the award ceremony, an event displaying the charm of science and art was held. 

Renowned pianist Song Siheng gave a solo performance of “Yellow River.”

Scientists also took to the stage to show their artistic talents.

Jin Yaqiu, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, created a painting for the event. 

World-renowned geneticist Zen Yitao shared his views on science education and art. Then his daughter sang a song, accompanied by his pianist his wife.

COVID-19 expert honored at award ceremony
Ti Gong

Conductor Cao Peng shares a moment with a girl at the award ceremony.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     