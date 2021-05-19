COVID-19 expert honored at award ceremony

Huashan Hospital's Dr Zhang Wenhong is among five people presented with the 13th Shanghai Popular Science Award for their major contributions to promoting scientific knowledge.

Ti Gong

The city's top infectious diseases expert Zhang Wenhong was among five people presented with the 13th Shanghai Popular Science Award at a ceremony at the Shanghai Science Hall on Wednesday.

The biennial award initiated in 1995 honors those making great contributions to the popularization of science, including doctors, researchers, officials and reporters.

This year’s award winners are Zhang from Huashan Hospital, Wang Tao from Shanghai East Hospital, Xin Ge from Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, Liu Yibing from Shanghai Media Group and Zhang Wenjun from the Chinese Academy of Sciences Shanghai branch.

Dr Zhang has become a household name after using simple and vivid language to explain the pandemic and ease public fears after the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Popular science is about communication. We medical experts just explained anti-virus methods to the public,” Dr Zhang said. “One major reason behind China's successful control of COVID-19 is because the public listen to us and they show a very cooperative attitude.”

Wang has been promoting health knowledge for 25 years through texts, videos, audios, crosstalks, songs, mini films, cartoons and even body paintings.

Xin has organized over 100 temporary exhibitions, from China's traditional culture to the country’s space mission.

After the award ceremony, an event displaying the charm of science and art was held.

Renowned pianist Song Siheng gave a solo performance of “Yellow River.”

Scientists also took to the stage to show their artistic talents.

Jin Yaqiu, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, created a painting for the event.

World-renowned geneticist Zen Yitao shared his views on science education and art. Then his daughter sang a song, accompanied by his pianist his wife.