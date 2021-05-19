News / Metro

Annual science festival returns at weekend

Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:57 UTC+8, 2021-05-19       0
The 2021 Shanghai Science Festival has a record number of activities on offer and eminent scientists and outstanding young inventors will take part in the opening ceremony.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:57 UTC+8, 2021-05-19       0

The city’s annual science gala returns this weekend, with a record nearly 2,300 activities on offer during the weeklong event.

The 2021 Shanghai Science Festival opens on Saturday morning with a red carpet show at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.

Eminent researchers, such as Nobel laureate Michael Levitt, China’s space mission designer Zhang Yuhua and anti-virus luminary Zhang Wenhong, will walk the red carpet together with standouts from local TV show “Junior Edison,” a program for young inventors.

From May 22 to 28, a range of forums and contests will be held to popularize science and raise public awareness.

In particular, there will be “science night” fairs at Wisdom Bay park in Baoshan, the Global Harbor mall in Putuo and the Qian Xuesen Library in Xuhui.

Museums and science education venues will be offering free admission or discounts.

More than 21 research institutes, including some Shanghai institutes under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, will open their labs to make obscure biological science, deep-space exploration and other frontier research easier to understand. 

Some foreign-funded research and development departments will also be open to the public or hold online activities. They include Linde, Medtronic and Thermo Fisher.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Medtronic
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     