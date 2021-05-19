Annual science festival returns at weekend

The 2021 Shanghai Science Festival has a record number of activities on offer and eminent scientists and outstanding young inventors will take part in the opening ceremony.

The city’s annual science gala returns this weekend, with a record nearly 2,300 activities on offer during the weeklong event.

The 2021 Shanghai Science Festival opens on Saturday morning with a red carpet show at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.

Eminent researchers, such as Nobel laureate Michael Levitt, China’s space mission designer Zhang Yuhua and anti-virus luminary Zhang Wenhong, will walk the red carpet together with standouts from local TV show “Junior Edison,” a program for young inventors.

From May 22 to 28, a range of forums and contests will be held to popularize science and raise public awareness.

In particular, there will be “science night” fairs at Wisdom Bay park in Baoshan, the Global Harbor mall in Putuo and the Qian Xuesen Library in Xuhui.

Museums and science education venues will be offering free admission or discounts.

More than 21 research institutes, including some Shanghai institutes under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, will open their labs to make obscure biological science, deep-space exploration and other frontier research easier to understand.

Some foreign-funded research and development departments will also be open to the public or hold online activities. They include Linde, Medtronic and Thermo Fisher.