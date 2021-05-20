2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday. They are two Chinese returning from Canada and Zambia.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 16.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Zambia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 18.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 79 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,681 imported cases, 1,621 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.