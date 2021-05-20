Enchanting Huangpu River cruise debuts today

A Huangpu River cruise tour serving the 10th China Flower Expo debuted today, taking about 150 passengers to Chongming Island, as the city's latest efforts to make the iconic river cruise a world-class attraction.

The expo, themed “Blossom with a Chinese Dream,” will be staged in Chongming District from May 21 until July 2, the first flower expo to be held on an island.

The one-day tour set sail from Qinhuangdao Road Pier in Yangpu District in the early morning and comes with two meals, including a night buffet.

It offers passengers the chance to take in the industrial relics, architecture and enchanting landscapes along the Huangpu River during the day and at night, savor Shanghai delicacies and gaze at beautiful landscapes of blossoming flowers.

The tour combines both water and land tours with riverbank sightseeing and flower appreciation.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Twelve voyages, including today's, will be operated for the expo. Each will carry about 200 passengers.

Almost all slots have been reserved, with only a few left on July 1 and 2, according to the Shanghai Jiushi Travel Group, which operates the journeys.

"It provides a comfortable and unique experience for people who plan to attend the expo," said Chen Xiaolong, general manager of the travel group.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Angela Du, a Shanghai resident, excitedly took photos while boarding the ship on Thursday morning.

She climbed to the deck and shared the photos on her WeChat Moments.

Du lived on Dalian Road close to the banks of the Huangpu River in her childhood, and now lives in the Xinzhuang area in Minhang District.

"From here (Qinhuangdao Road Pier), I can see my former home, and childhood memories suddenly flash through my mind," she said. "The Huangpu River areas are special for me, because they remind me of my childhood. I have witnessed the tremendous changes along the riverfront areas."

"The only regret is that the weather isn't good today, but I will still share the experience with my parents and friends," Du added.

She had only taken a ferry across the river from Puxi to the Pudong side in the past.

"It's the first time I have taken the cruise tour to see the Huangpu River in another way," Du said. "I will take more photos when night falls, as the view of the river and architecture along it is brilliant."

Du said her parents are looking forward to visiting the expo, and if the cruise is comfortable, she will take her parents there on the ship.

"They are over 70 years old and a trip by car may exhaust them," said Du.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"The Huangpu River cruise tour is a must see when my friends from other cities visit Shanghai," said Chen Di, a local resident. "I am a patron of the tour, and I can experience the changes in the city while aboard."



"The 45-kilometer river waterfront has opened to the public, and the improved environment of the river has attracted more birds, which reflects changes in the city I am proud of," he added.

Shanghai is building a world-class tourism city, and developing its landmark Huangpu River cruise tour as part of the tourism blueprint.

The Huangpu River areas will be turned into a "world-class meeting room," a portal for Shanghai's tourism industry and a primary tourist destination in the city.