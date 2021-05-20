News / Metro

40th anniversary celebration of children's magazine

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:45 UTC+8, 2021-05-20       0
Singing and dancing performances were staged at the Shanghai Children's Art Theater to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Young Pioneers' Activities, a magazine for children.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  19:45 UTC+8, 2021-05-20       0
40th anniversary celebration of childrens magazine
Ti Gong

Children sing "We Are the Successor of Communism," the song of the young pioneers in China.

Singing and dancing performances were staged at the Shanghai Children's Art Theater on Tuesday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Young Pioneers’ Activities, a magazine for children.

The celebration was attended by 800 government officials, teachers, students and people from all walks of life, who all wore red scarves, a symbol of the Chinese young pioneers, who are regarded as successors of the Communist cause.

The magazine was created by the China Welfare Institute, an organization established by Soong Ching Ling, honorary president of the People’s Republic of China, to promote the wellbeing of Chinese women and children.

The magazine includes a version for teachers to share experiences and successful cases in political education for children, and another version for children with activity information and other related content.

40th anniversary celebration of childrens magazine

The celebration begins with a parade by honor guards.

As this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, a group of 100 children performed a series of Party-themed folk songs during the celebration. Renowned Chinese performers Ding Jianhua and Song Huaiqiang read a poem together about junior heroes who made contributions to the development of the Party and the country in the past 100 years.

40th anniversary celebration of childrens magazine

Chinese performers Ding Jianhua (right) and Song Huaiqiang read a poem together about junior heroes.

The magazine also began soliciting outstanding cases of organizing activities for young pioneers from all over the country to promote their experiences and inspire innovation in the future.

Moreover, it signed an agreement with China Eastern Airlines to educate young people on new aviation technologies.

Wang Jiarui, president of the China Welfare Institute, along with two young pioneers kicked off a nationwide campaign beginning in Shanghai, the birthplace of the Communist Party of China, to help young people learn about the history of the Party. The campaign calls for young pioneers around the country to take part in activities, such as study tours, folk song singing, knowledge contests and storytelling with themes of the Party's history.

40th anniversary celebration of childrens magazine

Wang Jiarui (center), president of the China Welfare Institute, along with two young pioneers kick off a nationwide campaign to guide youngsters to learn about the history of the Party.

The China Welfare Institute's Children’s Art Theater and the Shanghai Children's Art Theater will solicit videos with children’s songs in honor of the Party, while the China Welfare Institute Publishing House will release a series of books for young students to learn about the Party's history. Experts will also be invited to give lectures.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     