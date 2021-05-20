Forum to boost science and technology cooperation

The United Arab Emirates, this year's Country of Honor at the Pujiang Innovation Forum, will share its experiences in innovation at the international event in Shanghai.

This year’s Pujiang Innovation Forum from May 31 to June 4 aims to deepen international cooperation in science and technology.

The United Arab Emirates, this year’s Country of Honor, will share its experiences in innovation at the forum and will have a national pavilion at the forum’s Inno-Match Expo featuring displays and summits to promote global technology transfer.

Some Asian and European countries will also have national pavilions to demonstrate their latest achievements.

Dubai in the UAE has several industries, such as energy and information safety, that play a leading role in the world. It has formed a successful partnership with China, and in particular with Shanghai regarding the World Expo, said Chen Hongkai, an official from the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission.

“We hope it can further promote the innovation network along Belt and Road countries,” he said.

Academic publisher Springer Nature will co-host a “Future Science” forum which will focus on the neural mechanism of cognition, promote new technologies that facilitate the study of the brain, as well as explore brain diseases and brain-like intelligence.

The opening ceremony will be held at 2pm on June 3 at the Dongjiao State Guest Hotel.

There will be speeches by Bernard Lucas Feringa, a Dutch synthetic organic chemist, Steven Inchcoombe, chief publishing officer at Springer Nature, Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, and Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of The Lancet.

There will also be contributions from neuroscientist Mu-ming Poo, Nobel laureate Michael Levitt, Chinese military medical scientist Chen Wei and other renowned scientists.

This year’s forum will join hands with the Xplorer Prize to hold a Yes Summit, inviting young scientists at home and abroad to exchange ideas.

The Xplorer Prize was initiated by Pony Ma, Tencent's chairman and CEO, and 14 scientists in 2018 to support full-time Chinese mainland-based scientists under 45 years old in areas of fundamental science and cutting-edge technologies.