Singles reluctant to tell about their exes

More than 60 percent of singles are hesitant to tell their boyfriends or girlfriends about past love affairs, a survey revealed on Thursday.

Some 61 percent of men and 68 percent of women said they would only tell the truth about their exes if asked, according to the report by dating service Baihejiayuan Group based on more than 21,000 responses from single people.

Of those who were willing to share their past experiences in love, 58 percent of men and 71 percent of women said they would not be completely honest.

Some 44 percent men and 58 percent of women said they would delete their exes’ contact details while 34 percent of men and 19 percent of women said they would only do so if their exes did it first.

More than 60 percent of those who responded said they would tell their current lovers to keep a distance from their exes.

Just 29 percent of men said they would stop their girlfriends checking their cellphones while 51 percent of women would stop their boyfriends from doing so.

There was also a marked difference when it came to opening up their social media accounts with 40 percent of men saying they would open them to girlfriends while only 20 percent of women had the same thoughts.

Boyfriends or girlfriends deleting their contacts with the opposite sex without agreement, having too frequent contacts with friends of the opposite sex and checking their WeChat messages were the top three unacceptable behaviors of respondents, according to the survey.

Having private space is important in a relationship for 34 percent of single men and 56 percent of single women. The figure for women with no experience of love was 68 percent.