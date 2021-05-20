News / Metro

Drones banned for China Flower Expo visitors

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:18 UTC+8, 2021-05-20       0
Also banned at the venue on Chongming Island are cigarette lighters, matches and knives as organizers put measures in place to ensure the safety of visitors. 
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:18 UTC+8, 2021-05-20       0
Drones banned for China Flower Expo visitors
Ti Gong

Police officers, security guards, site staff and volunteers at the flower expo site.

Visitors to the 10th China Flower Expo on Chongming Island won’t be allowed to bring drones, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

Cigarette lighters, matches and knives are also banned.

At site entrances, visitors will go through a security check device, but pregnant women and anyone with a pacemaker can ask to be checked by a hand-held device, police said.

Visitors won’t be required to show their health code because their health data is verified when they reserve tickets.

However, they will be subject to a temperature check on entry.

People with an abnormal temperature will be taken to a medical service point near the entrance and have it checked again with another device. If it shows the temperature is normal they will be allowed in, otherwise they will be taken to a nearby hospital for further checks.

Over 1,000 security guards will be on duty to ensure the safety of visitors, along with police officers, site staff and volunteers.

The flower expo opens on Friday and closes on July 2.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     