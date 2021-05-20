Drones banned for China Flower Expo visitors

Also banned at the venue on Chongming Island are cigarette lighters, matches and knives as organizers put measures in place to ensure the safety of visitors.

Visitors to the 10th China Flower Expo on Chongming Island won’t be allowed to bring drones, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

Cigarette lighters, matches and knives are also banned.

At site entrances, visitors will go through a security check device, but pregnant women and anyone with a pacemaker can ask to be checked by a hand-held device, police said.

Visitors won’t be required to show their health code because their health data is verified when they reserve tickets.

However, they will be subject to a temperature check on entry.

People with an abnormal temperature will be taken to a medical service point near the entrance and have it checked again with another device. If it shows the temperature is normal they will be allowed in, otherwise they will be taken to a nearby hospital for further checks.

Over 1,000 security guards will be on duty to ensure the safety of visitors, along with police officers, site staff and volunteers.

The flower expo opens on Friday and closes on July 2.