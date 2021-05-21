Italian expat gets a taste of the future

The 44th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Italian expat Diego, a captain for China Eastern Airlines.

“When I was a kid, China was an exotic place to me. It was a fascinating country but far away," Diego said. "I could never imagine I would come here one day. China is the future.”

“The airports in Shanghai are comparable to the best ones in the world,” he added. “They are modern and well organized.”

Diego believes China will become a major player in aircraft manufacturing.