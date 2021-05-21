News / Metro

Local hospital bringing clinical innovations to market

Agreements have been signed for the financial development and industrialization of 25 clinical innovations developed by medical staff at Zhongshan Hospital so far this year.
Agreements have been signed for the financial development and industrialization of 25 clinical innovations developed by medical staff at Zhongshan Hospital so far this year, the hospital announced today.

The innovations are related to liver and cardiac surgery, endoscopy and endocrinotherapy.

The hospital has encouraged medical staff to conduct scientific research and innovation, and develop new skills, technologies and products to streamline health treatments and benefit patients, said Dr Fan Jia, hospital president.

The hospital set up a special foundation in 2009 to support innovation, and help streamline communication between medical staff and companies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
