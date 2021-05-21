Raising awareness of cardiovascular disease

The incidence of cardiovascular disease in China continues to rise, currently afflicting 330 million people – two in every five adults.

Cardiovascular disease accounts for about one-third of global fatalities and more people die of cardiovascular disease in China than in any other country, medical experts said today, the nation’s first Heart Health Awareness Day.

The incidence of cardiovascular disease in China continues to rise, currently afflicting 330 million people — two in every five adults. More than 540,000 Chinese die from cardiac arrest every year.

“There are many high-risk factors that contribute to cardiovascular disease, such as smoking, obesity, lack of exercise and unhealthy diets," said Dr Fan Huimin, a cardiologist and one of the experts who pushed for Heart Health Awareness Day. "However, these risk factors are controllable."



Experts are calling for a combination of prevention and treatments for the disease — based on both Western and traditional Chinese medicine — and the creation of a network offering early diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.