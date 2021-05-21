News / Metro

Disney meets traditional Chinese culture in flower expo's 'Dream Garden'

  17:42 UTC+8, 2021-05-21
The widely anticipated "Dream Garden" opened to the public today at the 10th China Flower Expo in Chongming, perfectly blending Disney elements with traditional Chinese culture.
Ti Gong

Centered around a stunning floral model of Shanghai Disneyland’s Enchanted Storybook Castle and surrounded by key components of Shanghai International Resort, the Dream Garden is shaped like a flower.

Ti Gong

The castle model

The widely anticipated “Dream Garden” opened to the public today at the 10th China Flower Expo in Chongming, inviting visitors to indulge their love for floral art and Disney fantasy.

Brimming with colorful blossoms, the 710-square-meter “Shanghai International Resort Garden – Dream Garden” perfectly blends Disney and resort zone elements with traditional Chinese culture.

In fact, the entire garden is inspired by the traditional Chinese gardens found along the Yangtze River Delta. Chinese paper-cutting techniques are represented in the design of the flower windows, and plants and flowers from China, including the Chinese rose, Camellias and Nandina, are highlighted throughout.

Located in the International and Enterprise Pavilion, the Dream Garden is shaped like a flower, centered around a stunning floral model of Shanghai Disneyland’s Enchanted Storybook Castle.

Just like the Disneyland castle, the castle model in the Dream Garden is crowned with a golden finial featuring a Chinese peony flower together with cascading stars, evoking the optimism that with belief and just a little magic, dreams really can come true.

Ti Gong

Visitors to the Dream Garden can enjoy floral sculptures of some of their favorite Disney characters.

Ti Gong

Mickey Mouse

Ti Gong

Minnie Mouse

Ti Gong

 Donald Duck

Ti Gong

Daisy Duck

Ti Gong

Chip ‘n Dale

Visitors to the Dream Garden can also enjoy floral sculptures of some of their favorite Disney characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, and Chip ‘n’Dale, located under the “Once Upon a Time Archway” and inspired by the “Once Upon A Time Adventure” experience at the Enchanted Storybook Castle in Shanghai Disneyland.

The surrounding floral and topiary arrangements depict other major areas at Shanghai Disney Resort, including Disneytown — the resort’s popular dining, shopping and entertainment district — and the picturesque Wishing Star Park, where guests can embrace nature and enjoy the outdoors.

To celebrate the unveiling of the Dream Garden, a special ceremony featuring unique performances will be presented at the expo on May 27.

The Dream Garden was created by Shanghai Disney Resort, Walt Disney Imagineering Shanghai and the Shanghai Shendi Group.

Ti Gong

The surrounding floral and topiary arrangements depict other major areas at Shanghai Disney Resort.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
