Russia to get more involved in Yangtze delta

Think tank formed by Russian academicians, a Sino-Russia research center and a series of cross-border projects are revealed at the Yangtze River Delta Science and Technology Forum.
Russia is to become more involved in integrated innovation development in the Yangtze River Delta.

A new think tank formed by Russian academicians, a Sino-Russia mathematical economics industrial research center and a series of cross-border projects were revealed on Thursday during the 18th Yangtze River Delta Science and Technology Forum.

An innovation base inviting Russian academicians to take part in the development of the G60 High-Tech Corridor was launched last year in Songjiang District. The district had initiated the vision to encourage integrated development of nine cities in the delta region.

It introduces and integrates Russia’s resources in trade, culture, education and science and technology to the region. To date, it has formed over 500 partnerships to accelerate technology transfer.

To further promote cross-border cooperation, a think tank was embedded to the innovation base. “We hope to bring in more universities and research institutions from the Belt and Road countries, and deepen exchanges with Russian-speaking countries,” said Zhao Lei, chairman of the base.

Zhao Hongwei, director of the Songjiang Science and Technology Commission, said: “We hope to help the Yangtze River Delta grow to a demonstration area of international cooperation on science and technology, and a strong magnet for overseas talent.”

It was also announced that a Sino-Russia mathematical economics industrial research center would be settling in Songjiang. Built by the innovation base, Shanghai International Studies University and the Central Economic Mathematical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, it will support China’s digital transformation.

A series of projects in fields such as energy, artificial intelligence and innovation incubation were also signed.

