Outpatient service for heart disease sufferers

  20:40 UTC+8, 2021-05-21       0
Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital announces an outpatient service for cardiomyopathy sufferers and an educational program on a rare disease that damages the heart.
Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital is opening an outpatient service for cardiomyopathy sufferers and announced an educational program on cardiac amyloidosis, a rare disease that damages the heart. 

Heart failure is the terminal stage of cardiovascular disease. Early and regular treatment is important for its prevention and control. Incidence of the disease is rising in China which lacks a unified clinical guidance and a long-term patient management system.

The hospital’s Dr Sun Baogui said: “We will carry out long-term and regular follow-up checks and management on patients to ensure every patient receives the most proper treatment and to reduce the hospitalization rate and mortality of heart failure. So far, there are nearly 1,000 patients under the hospital’s management. A third of them are cardiomyopathy patients.”

Most doctors and patients have a low awareness of cardiac amyloidosis diseases and the diagnosis and treatment rate is low, according to the hospital.

It has launched the educational program under the direction of the China Cardiovascular Health Alliance to train nearly 200 doctors in 50 hospitals across the country before August to improve understanding of the disease and promote regular diagnosis, treatment and patient management.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
