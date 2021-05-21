Fines for tarnishers of revolutionary monuments

New regulations effective from July 1 aim to protect the city's revolutionary monuments from damage and desecration with fines for individual and corporate violators.

People who damage signs on the city’s revolutionary monuments will face fines under a new law passed by the city's legislature on Friday.

The law also prohibits the establishment or moving of such signs without the authorities’ consent.

Individual violators will be fined 200 (US$31) to 2,000 yuan, while corporate organizations who violate the rule face fines from 500 to 5,000 yuan.

People who breach, damage, occupy or distort, defame, desecrate or negate revolutionary monuments will be told to correct their behavior and given administrative or criminal punishments.

Violators will also see their credit tarnished and thus be subject to restrictive measures in personal or business matters.

The rules relate to all monuments from the revolutionary era to the present day, including sites, memorial facilities or places, historical files and relics.

They will take effect from July 1.