Children's activity group opens Jiading branch

China Welfare Institute Kids aims to "give children the most precious things" by exploring their potential, cultivating their interests and promoting their all-round development.

China Welfare Institute Kids, an after-school activity organization for children, has opened a branch in Jiading District following an agreement signed with the district government last August.

With the idea of “giving children the most precious things,” which was initiated by China’s honorary president Soong Ching Ling, the organization aims to explore children’s potential, cultivate their interests and promote their all-round development.

CWI also launched a “Kids' Happy Sports” campaign with Shanghai Jiushi Group to organize sport competitions and courses, and international exchange activities.

Its first activity will be a parent-child health run in October, which is expected to attract hundreds of local and expat families.

Yang Yang, the former Olympic champion short-track speed skater, has been invited to be a mentor for the campaign.