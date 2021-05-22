News / Metro

Cruise liner port restores vitality with sailboat regatta

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:32 UTC+8, 2021-05-22       0
Sailboats and canoes operated by the world's top players raced at the Mouth of Yangtze River on Saturday.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:32 UTC+8, 2021-05-22       0
Cruise liner port restores vitality with sailboat regatta
Ti Gong

Sailboats race near the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in north Baoshan District on Saturday.

Sailboats and canoes operated by the world's top players raced at the Mouth of Yangtze River on Saturday, bringing crowds back to the city's cruise liner port which has been suspended for more than a year due to the pandemic.

The Shanghai Cruise Port International Regatta was launched at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in north Baoshan District on Saturday morning.

Twenty-eight sail boating and canoe teams both from home and abroad are competing and showing off sailing skills near the East China Sea during the two-day regatta. 

Russian and Australian sailing athletes who live on the Chinese mainland are invited to take part in the game. The event is part of Baoshan's efforts to develop yacht and rowboat sports along the Yangtze River waterfront in addition to the cruise liner tourism. The lucrative cruise industry has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Baoshan aims to drive Shanghai's ambition to become a world's famous sports city as well as to further develop its riverside resources," Su Ping, deputy director of Baoshan, told the opening ceremony.

Cruise ships around the world were the sites of the earliest clusters of infection, forcing cruise operators to shut down operations and countries to close their ports of welcome.

Cruise liner port restores vitality with sailboat regatta
Ti Gong

The regatta attracts a large number of citizens to the once busy cruise liner port.

At the Shanghai port, once the busiest in Asia and the world's No. 4, all cruise liner operations have been suspended since January 30, 2020, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The terminal received the last eight luxury cruise liners between January 22 and 29, 2020, carrying 30,595 inbound and outbound passengers, along with more than 10,000 crew.

The regatta is expected to promote sailboat sports to local citizens, while showcasing Baoshan and Shanghai's achievements in urban development and ecological protection to the world, according to the district government.

The organizer of the event said Shanghai has a long history of rowing and sailboating. The Shanghai Rowing Club was established in 1859 by British settlers who came to the city after Shanghai opened its port to the world in 1843. Rowing and sailboat racing were once popular sports along the downtown section of the Suzhou Creek.

The district launched the Baoshan Water Sports Center on Saturday at the cruise liner port to promote water sports among citizens and tourists.

Since its opening in October 2011, the Wusongkou terminal has welcomed 2,200 cruise ships carrying over 14 million passengers. Several liners from the world's top cruise liner companies – Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, MSC and Genting – have made their maiden voyages in Asia from the Wusongkou terminal. The terminal is now able to receive four luxury liners at the same time after a major expansion in 2019.

Cruise liner port restores vitality with sailboat regatta
Ti Gong

Sailboats in close formation near the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal.

Cruise liner port restores vitality with sailboat regatta
Ti Gong

A children's fashion show.

Cruise liner port restores vitality with sailboat regatta
Ti Gong

Other water sports are promoted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Genting
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     