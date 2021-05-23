4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Four imported coronavirus case were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese living in Taiwan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 20.

The second patient is a Colombian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 20.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Malaysia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 9.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Cambodia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 21.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 78 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,695 imported cases, 1,632 have been discharged upon recovery and 63 are still hospitalized.

No suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.