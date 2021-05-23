News / Metro

Bilingual student volunteer ready to help at flower expo

Li Xinran
  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-05-23       0
Wearing a green vest, Chen Yinzhuang is one of 3,500 flower expo volunteers who are students from Shanghai universities.
Shot by Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Ma Xuefeng.

Chen Yinzhuang, a freshman from East China University of Science and Technology, is working as a volunteer at the 10th China Flower Expo.

Wearing a green vest, Chen is one of 3,500 flower expo volunteers who are students from Shanghai universities.

Chen, a German major, mainly answers questions from visitors at the expo site.

Chen's post is next to the Century Pavilion, a popular scenic site at the expo park where she helps visitors with queries, ranging from route planning to the whereabouts of the White Rabbit candy shop.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
