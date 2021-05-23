Green light as Anyi road pop-up fair returns

Ti Gong

The popular Green Escape street fair returned this weekend with some local flavor.

The weekend-only fair on Anyi Road, hailed as the trendiest of its kind in Shanghai, has been a hangout frequented by style-conscious youngsters since its opening in 2019. Its latest upgrade caters for local(aunty) andThrough to June 27, florist, breakfast and farm produce booths will open from 8am to noon, as new complementary business of the once afternoon-midnight fair. In particular, they are selling Shanghai-style breakfast represented by its "big four" – soy milk,(big flatbread),(fried dough sticks) and

It creates a strong atmosphere of life and local color in the middle of modern high-rises, in austere counterpoint to the built-up Jing'an Temple commercial area.

Yan Xiaofei, marketing director of online grocery platform Yimishiji, said: "A fair like this can bring customers closer. Here, they can have a taste of childhood and quality farm produce."

Du Runling, operating manager from Shanghai Dasitian Cultural Development Company, said the fair helps the company promote rice and mushrooms from Zhangma Village in Qingpu District.

"We hope to raise people's awareness of locally-planted farm produce and promote a healthy lifestyle," he said. "After having breakfast, they can buy fresh vegetables and fruit to cook at home. Also, we hope to attract people to Shanghai's rural areas to experience farm life."

Huang Ning, deputy general manager of Kerry Properties Development (Shanghai) Co added: "Anyi Road used to be a wet market about a century ago. We hope to bring people's memory back. Don't you think it is a joy to have a typical Shanghai-style breakfast here?"

According to Lin Xiaojue, director of the district's commerce commission, it fuels the city's breakfast project that aims to make breakfast convenient, more varied and healthier.

It also makes Green Escape a one-day destination where people can have three meals a day, meet and make friends, enjoy street performances and free film screenings as well as take part in a variety of interactive games, she said

"Green Escape has become a landmark in Shanghai," Lin said. "It's more than just a pop-up fair. It has become something synonym to Shanghai's nightlife. Therefore, many out-of-towners have come to pay a visit."

After the "morning market" closes, more than 50 booths selling beverages, grilled meats and other popular snacks will come to take over the place, together with makeshift lights, art installations and outdoor cinema. They will run until 10pm, for 20 consecutive weekends.

In accordance with health and safety guidance, the hourly number of visitors at Green Escape is restricted to 3,500. All staff members and stallholders have received COVID-19 vaccination, and visitors are required to take masks.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE