Shanghai through the eyes of Congo student

The 47th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Divine Tunungini Kiese from the Democratic Republic of Congo, an international student at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Kiese has been learning Chinese at the university for a year-and-a-half. Her brother was also a student of the university, who recommended the city to her.

Apart from the friendliness and patience of the teachers at the university, Kiese is impressed by the convenience of living in Shanghai. She shops on Taobao and orders food from Meituan and Eleme often.