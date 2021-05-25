Wake up and smell the coffee in cafes to die for

There are many cafes to treasure on the streets of Jiading. Why not take time to go there and enjoy a cup?

Mellow, bitter and astringent; rich and sweet...

This is the taste of coffee.

It's also the taste of life.

Ecoustâ Coffee

If you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and relax, Ecoustâ Coffee at Xiangyang Village is a good choice.

Xiangyang Village today is beautiful and charming. This cafe is open in the village's rice paddy field. On a summer's afternoon, basking in the sunshine, looking at the fields, listening to gentle music and drinking a cup of fragrant coffee, happiness arises spontaneously.

The coffee beans in the shop is from Yunnan Province. The shop's signatures are latte and caramel macchiato. Coupled with homemade cake, this makes for an absolutely happy afternoon.

Business hours: 8:30am-8pm from Monday to Sunday

Address: 1502 Zhanyang Rd

展阳路1502号

YYCW·Mingshiju

You can sit by the windows and listen to the wind blowing through the courtyard of Tanyuan Garden, a classical garden in Nanxiang Town. A cup of osmanthus latte with its fragrance wrapped tightly by the fine foam is a pleasure, and the aftertaste lasts for a long time.

The shopkeeper thinks coffee is a lifestyle product that bridges different cultures, meaning people can drink a collision between classic and modern, the romance of modern times, a healthy lifestyle and the full artistic temperament in every cup.

Business hours: 9am-7pm from Monday to Sunday

Address: 28 Gonghejie Street

共和街28号

Max Coffee

Max Coffee is located at the Valley Financial Shanghai on Chengbei Road. The entrance is filled with green plants and luxuriant foliage. There are also water plants and flowers such as daisies and sunflowers in the store. You should always feel better when you are here.

The owner, Liao, said that she decided to open the cafe in 2014 because she liked the leading actresses in the American TV series "2 Broke Girls." Sea salt latte and orange peel latte are the café's signature drinks. But you mustn't miss the cheesecake made by Liao.

Sit down, enjoy and savor the peace and quiet.

Business hours: 9:am-8pm from Monday to Sunday

Address: Building 01, District A, 1818 Chengbei Rd

城北路1818号A区01栋

Cupper

The Cupper boutique coffee is in the West Shanghai Building in Anting Town. With its orderly layout and fresh and elegant environment, comfort comes naturally.

Cupper literally means a person who performs the procedure of cupping, and owner Hu is a cupper. Hu said that when he and his partners first named the store, they wanted to provide customers with professionally prepared coffee.

There is an automatic coffee bean roasting machine in the shop. The freshly ground coffee beans guarantee the finest coffee taste. If you happen to be around, have a drink!

Business hours: 8:30am-7pm from Monday to Sunday

Address: 1018 Moyu Rd S.

墨玉南路1018号

Xinye Café

In the lobby of the Xinye Hotel in Waigang Town, this cafe has high ceilings, bright floor tiles and soft fabric sofas, making people feel comfortable and relaxed.

Lattes here are very popular, with thick milk bubbles and a mellow taste, as well as all kinds of cakes, sandwiches and biscuits.

Business hours: 9:30am-5:30pm from Monday to Saturday

Address: 28 Jiasong Road N.

嘉松北路28号

Food Place

Food Place coffee shop next to Wisteria Park, a landscape in Jiading, is excellent. It is not on the busy street, but in a courtyard with more leisurely feel. A group of friends can spend an afternoon in this courtyard full of Nordic style, comfortable and elegant.It uses the Italian brand illy and fresh milk, and there are oat milk lattes for lactose intolerant customers.

Business hours: 10am-8pm from Monday to Sunday

Address: 8 Jinsha Rd

金沙路8号