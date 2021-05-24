Karts is able to race again after renovations

SIC Kart World has reopened after a series of renovations.

The venue at the Shanghai International Circuit covers an area of about 7.5 hectares and has 18 challenging turns on its 1.2 kilometers.

Visitors to the upgraded facility will first see a "Kart Man" made of kart parts.

They will also see its unique container-style buildings. "In the past, when we encountered heavy wind and rain, we couldn't work outside," Fang Chen, a fleet mechanic, said. "Now we have a better place for training and rest."

The kart track, protective tire wall, referee booth and other support facilities have also been fully upgraded to enhance the driving experience.

The facility can meet the demand for both professional competitions and public enjoyment. "The main purpose of our renovation is to make the cars more professional and the recreational car experience safer," said staff member Fang Zheng.

SIC Kart World had nearly 5,000 visitors during the May Day holiday. It will launch a series of international karting events and various themed activities in the future.