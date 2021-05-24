1 license boost for business offers convenience

Jiading District recently issued the first integrated industry license in a reform that is aimed at improving government efficiency and offering more convenience to enterprises.

Implementation of the "one integrated license" system is expected to improve industry access, the mutual recognition and interoperability of electronic certificates, reduce the approval process with simpler procedures and stimulate the development of market entities.

In the past, when opening a convenience store, for example, the enterprise needed to apply for permits for food, alcohol, drugs, medical devices and many others, a procedure that could take several months.

"This year, Jiading District launched the 'one integrated license' reform in 25 industries. At that time, the public and enterprises can make applications online through the 'China Shanghai' portal Jiading channel and also offline at the Jiading administrative service center," said Xia Jiexin, the center's director.

