News / Metro

1 license boost for business offers convenience

﻿ Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  12:22 UTC+8, 2021-05-25       0
Jiading District recently issued the first integrated industry license in a reform that is aimed at improving government efficiency and offering more convenience to enterprises.
﻿ Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  12:22 UTC+8, 2021-05-25       0

Jiading District recently issued the first integrated industry license in a reform that is aimed at improving government efficiency and offering more convenience to enterprises.

Implementation of the "one integrated license" system is expected to improve industry access, the mutual recognition and interoperability of electronic certificates, reduce the approval process with simpler procedures and stimulate the development of market entities.

In the past, when opening a convenience store, for example, the enterprise needed to apply for permits for food, alcohol, drugs, medical devices and many others, a procedure that could take several months.

"This year, Jiading District launched the 'one integrated license' reform in 25 industries. At that time, the public and enterprises can make applications online through the 'China Shanghai' portal Jiading channel and also offline at the Jiading administrative service center," said Xia Jiexin, the center's director.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     