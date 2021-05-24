News / Metro

Good services a boon for enterprises in Nanxiang

Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  12:23 UTC+8, 2021-05-25       0
Officials from its economic development office, investment service center and others visited the enterprises to listen to opinions and suggestions in Nanxiang Town.
Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  12:23 UTC+8, 2021-05-25       0

A number of high-quality enterprises have established offices in industrial parks in Nanxiang Town, including the Precision Medicine Industrial Park, Xiaomei Technology Park and Game Industrial Park.

Providing good services for enterprises and improving the business environment is an important task for the town government.

Officials from its economic development office, investment service center and others visited the enterprises to listen to opinions and suggestions.

During their investigation, they found Nanxiang Smart Park had a rich variety of meeting places, and a plan to revitalize these resources was formed.

The hall at the Nanxiang Zhidi Industrial Park Party Service Station has 380 square meters of space that includes a stage, lighting and sound equipment which is suitable for holding large meetings, forums, annual conferences and other activities. Eventually, 11 spaces with nearly 2,000 square meters were identified and can be booked by enterprises in Nanxiang free of charge.

There was a suggestion to establish a bus service for employees at the park because public transport was inconvenient, and the service opened in September 2019 with two lines. Three electric shuttle buses are in operation.

The route starts from Nanxiang station on Metro Line 11, passing through seven industrial parks, including Zhidi Park and the Precision Medicine Industrial Park.

After the list of employees registered in the park application is entered into the system, they can take the bus free using a reservation code. The bus is also available for temporary passengers who can pay to make reservations.

Nanxiang Town continues to conduct research and collect feedback after the bus service was launched. After the opening of the Chenxiang Highway Metro Station and North Hongqiao Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park, the service was adjusted to meet the needs of new employees.

At the beginning of this year, the town changed the starting station of Nanxiang Industrial Park No. 2 Bus, from Nanxiang Metro Station to Chenxiang Highway Metro Station and set the last bus station at Shanghai Nanxiang Game Industrial Park.

The first Nanxiang Industrial Park shared bus with the adjusted new route was put into operation last month.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     