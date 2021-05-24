Good services a boon for enterprises in Nanxiang

Officials from its economic development office, investment service center and others visited the enterprises to listen to opinions and suggestions in Nanxiang Town.

A number of high-quality enterprises have established offices in industrial parks in Nanxiang Town, including the Precision Medicine Industrial Park, Xiaomei Technology Park and Game Industrial Park.

Providing good services for enterprises and improving the business environment is an important task for the town government.

During their investigation, they found Nanxiang Smart Park had a rich variety of meeting places, and a plan to revitalize these resources was formed.

The hall at the Nanxiang Zhidi Industrial Park Party Service Station has 380 square meters of space that includes a stage, lighting and sound equipment which is suitable for holding large meetings, forums, annual conferences and other activities. Eventually, 11 spaces with nearly 2,000 square meters were identified and can be booked by enterprises in Nanxiang free of charge.

There was a suggestion to establish a bus service for employees at the park because public transport was inconvenient, and the service opened in September 2019 with two lines. Three electric shuttle buses are in operation.

The route starts from Nanxiang station on Metro Line 11, passing through seven industrial parks, including Zhidi Park and the Precision Medicine Industrial Park.

After the list of employees registered in the park application is entered into the system, they can take the bus free using a reservation code. The bus is also available for temporary passengers who can pay to make reservations.

Nanxiang Town continues to conduct research and collect feedback after the bus service was launched. After the opening of the Chenxiang Highway Metro Station and North Hongqiao Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park, the service was adjusted to meet the needs of new employees.

At the beginning of this year, the town changed the starting station of Nanxiang Industrial Park No. 2 Bus, from Nanxiang Metro Station to Chenxiang Highway Metro Station and set the last bus station at Shanghai Nanxiang Game Industrial Park.

The first Nanxiang Industrial Park shared bus with the adjusted new route was put into operation last month.