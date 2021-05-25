IKEA recalls thousands of plates, bowls and mugs

Microwaves and dishwashers may affect dinnerware durability, furniture giant announces, posing a safety hazard if they break while containing hot liquid.

IKEA China has recalled more than 170,000 plates, bowls and mugs from the Heroisk and Talrika dinnerware series.

These products may break during use, posing a risk if they contain hot liquids, according to a statement by the furniture giant.

They are made from PLA (polylactic acid) material and microwaves and dishwashers may affect their durability, the company said.

A total of 173,564 products manufactured between January 1, 2019 and May 4, 2021 are involved in the recall with full refunds offered at any company outlet.

The recall will last until August 17.