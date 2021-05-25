Traffic police launch anime for e-bike riders

Educationalanimedesigned to reminde-bikers of new rules that came into effect this month designed to improve their driving behavior and their own safety on the road.

Shanghai traffic police launched an educational anime on Tuesday about a non-motor vehicle regulation that took effect this month.

In the anime, e-bikers are reminded to wear helmets, give way to pedestrians and not to hold phones when riding.

In a promotional event at the Global Harbor mall on Tuesday, a children's educational and recreational playground for learning traffic rules was introduced in the mall.

The playground is in the central square on the B2 level and will be there until June 1.