The city's boomerang effect on American basketball star

The 49th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features American basketballer Jimmer Fredette, who plays for the Shanghai Juss Basketball Club.

Fredette played in Shanghai from 2016 to 2019 and then took his game to Europe. However, he decided to return one year later.

"I felt like I wanted to come back to the CBA and play basketball. I felt like this was the place for me and my career," said Fredette. "I wanted to come back to Shanghai because I know how special it is. I wanted to be part of my second family outside of the USA."