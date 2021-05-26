News / Metro

Abuse of antibiotic a growing concern in China

Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:28 UTC+8, 2021-05-26       0
Health experts warned people about antibiotics abuse at an event held on Tuesday at the Shanghai Natural History Museum as part of the 2021 Shanghai Science Festival.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:28 UTC+8, 2021-05-26       0
Abuse of antibiotic a growing concern in China
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Experts discuss the overuse of antibiotics at the 2021 Shanghai Science Festival.

Health experts warned people about antibiotics abuse at an event held on Tuesday at the Shanghai Natural History Museum as part of the 2021 Shanghai Science Festival.

Antibiotics abuse in humans and livestock give rise to drug-resistant germs. Accordingly, the effects of antibiotics wear off, making it harder to treat various infections such as pneumonia and tuberculosis.

According to the World Health Organization, bacterial resistance kills nearly 700,000 people every year. If it's not well controlled, the annual death toll could rise to 10 million in 2050.

China is the biggest consumer of antibiotics in the world, and abuse is prevalent. Doses of antibiotics used in China are about nine times higher than in the United States, and six times higher than in European countries.

This has imposed great risks to humans, especially children, and the environment, according to Cao Qing, chief doctor of the infectious disease department at Shanghai Children's Medical Center.

"Antibiotics account for nearly 88 percent of all drugs used on children, as they are more vulnerable to infections," Cao said. "We should work to educate doctors and parents how to properly use antibiotics."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     