A push to integrate science education and innovation

Li Qian / SHINE

The Pudong New Area is promoting closer integration of science education into innovation development.

Pudong will make full use of its rich innovation resources to further popularize science, according to a plan released on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Pudong Science Festival.

It will build a demonstration zone to integrate the development of science innovation and popularization centered around Zhangjiang Science City, an innovation hub with more than 10 major science facilities, 440 high-end research and development institutions and 22,000 science and technology companies.

Under the plan, Pudong will have at least 25 science education venues by 2025, and include at least 500 experts to spread science education.

At the opening ceremony, five middle school students from Pudong were honored as "young academicians" for their passion and outstanding performance in math, physics and biology research.

A science market displaying scientific and technological achievements of companies in Pudong was set up at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, including robots, smart artificial limbs and a model of a 23,000-TEU duel-fuel container vessel.

More than 200 activities are being held through Friday.