Steady increase in visitors to flower expo

About 38,000 people visited the 10th China Flower Expo on Chongming Island yesterday, the largest number of daily visits so far.
Ti Gong

The main entrance to the flower expo.

About 38,000 people visited the 10th China Flower Expo on Chongming Island yesterday, the largest number of daily visits so far, Shanghai police said today.

The capacity of the expo site is 85,000 people.

About 27,000 people made reservations to visit today, police said.

The most popular indoor spots at the expo are Fuxing, Century and Bamboo pavilions. Century Pavilion is especially popular, as it features a rooftop garden that offers visitors a bird's-eye view of the entire site.

Shen Kaifeng, director of the expo police command center, said most people come to the event in groups, and peak entry times are from 9am to 11am.

The expo site, which covers about 10 square kilometers, is divided into north and south sections. The north section has six primary indoor pavilions, while the south section comprises of Dongping National Forest Park.

Most people enter the site through the North No. 3 gate, the closest entrance to the North P3 and North P5 parking lots for tourist buses.

Wu Tianyi, a police officer in charge of the area around the North No. 1 gate, suggested that people come prepared to go through security checks in order to save time for others.

"People should remove their hats and masks, and understand that cigarette lighters, matches, skateboards, drones and knives are forbidden," Wu said.

Visitors with questions or problems can get help from police officers, security guards, site staff and volunteers, all of whom communicate with one another.

Police said entry to the most popular pavilions will be restricted when they reach capacity.

Century Pavilion's rooftop garden, for example, allows up to 600 people.

The expo runs through July 2.

People are encouraged to visit the expo with tourist groups or take the special expo bus lines. Those taking the special bus lines must make a reservation online at least one day in advance.

The parking lot for the special buses is the closest one to the main entrance and Century Pavilion.

There's a flower market at the North P5 parking lot on Wenchuang Road.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
