Rail travel peak during Dragon Boat Festival

China Railway Shanghai Group predicts more than 12.8 million railway trips over the June 11 to 15 period with about 3 million on the first day of the holiday.

A large railway passenger flow is estimated in the Yangtze River Delta region during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, China Railway Shanghai Group said on Wednesday.

The holiday traffic peak will last from June 11 to 15 and it is predicted that the region will see more than 12.8 million railway trips, more than in the same period in 2019.

The extreme peak is expected on June 12, the first day of the holiday, with about 3 million trips.

A total of 122 additional trains will operate in the region during the period to cope with demand.

Both the traffic flow and number of extra trains are expected to be a festival record, the group said.

The majority of rail passengers will be tourists and those returning home and most trips will be short-and-medium-distance ones and within four hours, according to the group.

A rise in the number of passengers to Henan, Shandong, Jiangxi and Hunan provinces from the region is estimated.

The additional trains will run from the region to destinations such as Beijing, Wuhan, Nanchang and Hankou for long-distance trips, while short-distance trips include those from Shanghai to Nanjing, Hefei, Xuzhou, Ningbo, Suzhou and Fuyang.