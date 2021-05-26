News / Metro

Rail travel peak during Dragon Boat Festival

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:29 UTC+8, 2021-05-26       0
China Railway Shanghai Group predicts more than 12.8 million railway trips over the June 11 to 15 period with about 3 million on the first day of the holiday.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:29 UTC+8, 2021-05-26       0

A large railway passenger flow is estimated in the Yangtze River Delta region during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, China Railway Shanghai Group said on Wednesday. 

The holiday traffic peak will last from June 11 to 15 and it is predicted that the region will see more than 12.8 million railway trips, more than in the same period in 2019. 

The extreme peak is expected on June 12, the first day of the holiday, with about 3 million trips. 

A total of 122 additional trains will operate in the region during the period to cope with demand.

Both the traffic flow and number of extra trains are expected to be a festival record, the group said. 

The majority of rail passengers will be tourists and those returning home and most trips will be short-and-medium-distance ones and within four hours, according to the group. 

A rise in the number of passengers to Henan, Shandong, Jiangxi and Hunan provinces from the region is estimated. 

The additional trains will run from the region to destinations such as Beijing, Wuhan, Nanchang and Hankou for long-distance trips, while short-distance trips include those from Shanghai to Nanjing, Hefei, Xuzhou, Ningbo, Suzhou and Fuyang. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     