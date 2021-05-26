News / Metro

Renovation of city's old houses in full swing

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  23:12 UTC+8, 2021-05-26       0
Shanghai is to renovate another 1.1 million square meters of old residential communities in poor condition by 2022 with some historical structures preserved.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  23:12 UTC+8, 2021-05-26       0
Renovation of city's old houses in full swing
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A view of an old residential community beside Suzhou Creek.

Shanghai is to renovate another 1.1 million square meters of old residential communities in poor condition by 2022 with some structures to preserved to restore the city's traditional ambiance.

About 56,000 households will benefit, either being relocated to modern communities or returning to renovated houses with private facilities or better conditions.

Another 484,000 square meters of old neighborhoods will be renovated before the end of 2025 to benefit another 17,000 households, said Yao Kai, director of the city's Housing and Urban-rural Development Commission.

The city's ongoing Jiugai campaign, or renovation of old residential communities, has become the primary solution to improve living conditions, remove shantytowns and redevelop the region to help spur the city's economic growth.

Residents have a choice of moving to designated housing on the outskirts of the city, such as in Songjiang and Qingpu districts or towns in the Pudong New Area, or to purchase their own properties with subsidies from the government.

Since 2017, Shanghai has largely adjusted its renovation strategy from mainly demolition to preservation and renovation.

"The main principle is to deepen the urban renewal process, strengthen the protection of historical buildings while improving the living conditions of residents," Yao told a press conference on Wednesday.

Renovation of city's old houses in full swing
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An old community in Huangpu District.

Some 84 percent of lane-style buildings in old communities being renovated are historical structures, or built over 50 years ago. Most are in the city's dozen historical conservation zones, said Bai Xueru, deputy director of the city's urban planning authority.

About 6.5 percent of old residential buildings are under protective status. For the rest, the authority will mainly preserve appearance and layouts to be the basis of the historical appearance of Shanghai's urban space, said Bai.

Planning for the historical buildings is being conducted along with the renovation campaign. Customized plans will be made for each of the historical neighborhoods.

They can be preserved, revamped or rebuilt to balance economic and social matters as well as public welfare, Bai said.

The main projects to be preserved include Zhangyuan Garden in Jing'an District, the city's old town and Jinling Road in Huangpu as well as the North Bund in Hongkou.

The Zhangyuan project is a 46,000-square-meter residential compound with about 170 historical buildings in a variety of styles, from shikumen (stone-gate) structures to garden villas. All the residents have moved out while the buildings are preserved to retain their authentic Shanghai flavor.

Renovation of city's old houses in full swing
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Most old downtown neighborhoods featured shared facilities such as bathrooms and kitchens.

The North Bund has relocated some 14,000 households from derelict residential houses since May 2020 to give way to the new round of development on the waterfront region, the new engine for Shanghai's future development, said Zhou Rong, deputy director of Hongkou.

Yangpu District aims to relocate all remaining 15,000 households living in old houses by the end of 2021, said Xu Jianhua, the district's deputy director. All the scattered old residential communities in the riverside region, which is known as the birthplace of China's modern industries, will also be revamped.

Huangpu has the largest area of decrepit lane-style neighborhoods, covering around 2 million square meters with about 30,000 families living in them at the end last year, according to Hong Jiliang, Huangpu's deputy director.

The houses have cramped living spaces and shared bathrooms and kitchens. Some residents still use chamber pots.

Most of the neighborhoods are in the downtown historical conservation zone and feature the city's unique shikumen houses, as well as traditional lane-style houses under protective status.

The Huangpu government plans to finish renovating all level-2 lane-style houses, those in the worst conditions that lack private toilets and kitchens, by the end of 2023. Most of the vacated houses will be preserved, especially those in the Bund, Xintiandi, north Huangpu and beside Suzhou Creek.

Renovation of city's old houses in full swing
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Most of the historical neighborhoods will be preserved after residents are relocated.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     