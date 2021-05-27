1 imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The new case is a Chinese working in Canada. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese working in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 24.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 24 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,708 imported cases, 1,644 have been discharged upon recovery and 64 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.