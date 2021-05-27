Shanghai to rock this summer with bevy of fun activities

Shanghai's summer tourism market is filled with an abundance of splendid activities, as authorities released the city's summer tourism events today.

Residents and tourists are invited to explore the city's revolutionary past and "red" tourist attractions by bus, on foot and on cruises, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism said.

Cruise tours along the iconic Huangpu River that take passengers on a journey to learn about the city's revolutionary history will be launched soon to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, featuring a number of "red" culture venues along the river.

The tours will also include a visit to the National Anthem Museum in Yangpu District and a walking tour along the riverfront.

Onboard, they will learn about the history of the Communist Party of China.

The city's first double-decker, hop-on-hop-off "red" sightseeing buses have begun trial operations, connecting major revolutionary sites in the city.

The route includes five stops – the sites of the first, second and fourth national congresses of the CPC, the May 30th Movement Monument and Nanjing Road E.

Museums, art galleries and archives citywide will host a variety of exhibitions for the occasion.

A traditional Chinese craft exhibition will take place at six different venues next month, featuring about 1,500 exhibits by some 1,200 inheritors of intangible cultural heritages nationwide.

The main venue will be located at the Baoshan International Folk Arts Exposition.

Between June and August, nearly 30 museums citywide will extend their opening hours and host various exhibitions and themed activities as part of the "museum magic nights" event.

The annual Sheshan summer carnival in Songjiang District will run until the end of August, featuring an electronic music party and festival at Shanghai Happy Valley and Playa Maya Water Park, night tours at Chenshan Botanical Garden and sailing camps at Yuehu Sculpture Park.

An ocean carnival will be staged in Jinshan District's seaside areas, comprising firework shows, a beer festival and music event.

At Nanhui New City in the Pudong New Area, food tastings, education exchange activities and robot and unmanned aerial vehicle competitions will be held for local families with children.

The city will present a sea of flowers with lotus and water lily exhibitions at parks including Shanghai Haiwan Forest Park and Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden), Chinese rose shows at Gucun Park and a hydrangea exhibition at Gongqing Forest Park.

Night markets and parties will return to the Bund, Sinan Road, the Qibao area and Jinshan City Beach.



The highly anticipated Shanghai International Film Festival will take place as well.

