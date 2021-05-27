News / Metro

Movies chronicle city's revolutionary history

Movies that shed light on the city's revolutionary past will be screened at Caoyang Cinema for one week in June to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP.
Ti Gong

People pose in front of the cinema for the occasion. 

Ti Gong

Descendants of revolutionary heroes share stories about Shanghai's liberation.

Movies that shed light on the city's revolutionary past will be screened at Caoyang Cinema for one week in June to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.

Twelve films including "1921," "Beginning of the Great Revival" and "The Founding of a Republic" will run between June 4 and 10 during Classic Revolutionary Film Week.

Today, descendants of revolutionary heroes such as underground Party leader Liu Changsheng shared stories about Shanghai's liberation, and about 360 members of the Communist Party of China watched the "Beginning of the Great Revival" at the cinema. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
