News / Metro

Tech startup challenge boosts local firms' development

Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:25 UTC+8, 2021-05-27       0
Three Shanghai-based technology companies that stood out in the "Startup in Shanghai" contest have recently forged strong partnerships to boost their development.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:25 UTC+8, 2021-05-27       0

Winners of an international technology startup challenge are continuing their inexorable ascent thanks to the city's vibrant innovative environment.

Three Shanghai-based technology companies that stood out in the "Startup in Shanghai" contest have recently forged strong partnerships to boost their development.

According to the signing ceremony held on Wednesday, Zhenzhun Biotech will work with the Shanghai Institute of Quality Inspection and Technical Research to explore applications based on cutting-edge polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology, described as "molecular photocopying."

Bank of Communications will financially support Yesar to further research on the development and applications of transparent display technology, and InnoMotion will integrate resources with Shanghai Changzheng Hospital to study the prevention of degenerating spines.

PCR doesn't sound strange to most people after the coronavirus outbreak, as the nucleic acid test is conducted based on PCR technology. However, the test relies on second-generation technology, while Zhenzhun is developing the third generation.

"Its sensitivity is 10 to 100 times higher than the second generation," said Guo Feng, chief executive officer of Zhenzhun Biotech.

Guo's team is developing testing kits for lung and breast cancer.

The Startup in Shanghai contest has been held in the city for 10 consecutive years, becoming the city's largest and most influential innovation platform, according to Lu Min, deputy director of the Shanghai Science Technology Commission.

Over the past five years, participants have applied for more than 100,000 patents. Notably, 17 of the participating companies have been listed on the city's science and innovation board, accounting for 43 percent of the city's total, Lu said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Bank of Communications
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     