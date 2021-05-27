Tech startup challenge boosts local firms' development

Three Shanghai-based technology companies that stood out in the "Startup in Shanghai" contest have recently forged strong partnerships to boost their development.

Three Shanghai-based technology companies that stood out in the "Startup in Shanghai" contest have recently forged strong partnerships to boost their development.

According to the signing ceremony held on Wednesday, Zhenzhun Biotech will work with the Shanghai Institute of Quality Inspection and Technical Research to explore applications based on cutting-edge polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology, described as "molecular photocopying."

Bank of Communications will financially support Yesar to further research on the development and applications of transparent display technology, and InnoMotion will integrate resources with Shanghai Changzheng Hospital to study the prevention of degenerating spines.

PCR doesn't sound strange to most people after the coronavirus outbreak, as the nucleic acid test is conducted based on PCR technology. However, the test relies on second-generation technology, while Zhenzhun is developing the third generation.



"Its sensitivity is 10 to 100 times higher than the second generation," said Guo Feng, chief executive officer of Zhenzhun Biotech.

Guo's team is developing testing kits for lung and breast cancer.

The Startup in Shanghai contest has been held in the city for 10 consecutive years, becoming the city's largest and most influential innovation platform, according to Lu Min, deputy director of the Shanghai Science Technology Commission.

Over the past five years, participants have applied for more than 100,000 patents. Notably, 17 of the participating companies have been listed on the city's science and innovation board, accounting for 43 percent of the city's total, Lu said.