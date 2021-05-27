Everything you need to know about getting COVID-19 vaccines in Shanghai

Shanghai's health authorities have addressed the matters of most concern to the public regarding vaccinations with the release of a list of questions and answers.

Q: What are the vaccines used in Shanghai?

A: They are provided by Sinopharm affiliate Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, Beijing Institute of Biological Products, Sinovac Biotech and CanSinoBIO.

Inactivated virus vaccines use chemical means to curb infection and replication of the COVID-19 virus, and trigger a human immune response.

The vaccines are based on traditional and classic vaccine preparation methods, which originate in mature and reliable research and development.

Compared with other technical means, inactivated virus vaccine R&D is mature and its manufacturing technique stable. Its quality standard can be controlled and it provides good protection. It can be mass produced, and its safety and effectiveness are recognized internationally.

Coronavirus vaccines with adenovirus vector use a modified common cold virus known as adenovirus type-5 (Ad5) to carry genetic material from the coronavirus protein into the body. It features a quick reaction mechanism after the invasion of coronavirus and clears virus rapidly.

The technology is also applied to the research and development of vaccines against the Ebola virus, tuberculosis and zoster.

Other COVID-19 vaccines will hit the market as well.

Q. What age group can receive these vaccines?

A: People aged 18 and above.

Q: What is the dosage?

A: There are two types of doses, one or two shots. For two shots, the interval of inoculation should be at or more than three weeks with the second shot suggested within eight weeks.

It should be given on the deltoid. Random adjustment of inoculation procedures will probably affect the vaccines' safety, effect and duration of immunization.

Q: Who is advised not to take the vaccine?

A: The following groups at the current stage.

1. People who are allergic to any vaccine substances and have shown serious allergic reactions to vaccines in the past, such as acute allergies, expiratory dyspnea and angioneurotic edema.

2. People with fevers, acute diseases, serious chronic diseases and those who are in the acute stage of a chronic disease.

3. Women who are pregnant.

4. People who have epilepsy or other nervous-system diseases, such as transverse myelitis, Guillain-Barre syndrome and demyelinating diseases.

Q: Can people who have taken HPV, rabies or zoster vaccines recently receive COVID-19 vaccines?

A: People should separate the inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccinations. The interval of inoculations between COVID-19 vaccines and others should be at least 14 days.

However, when people need a vaccine for things such as rabies, tetanus and immune globulin after injuries, the interval will not be given consideration.

Q: Are the COVID-19 vaccines safe and effective?

A: They have proved safe and effective based on clinical tests and the vaccination results of more than 10 million people in the country.

Q: What are the notes for the vaccination?

A: People to receive the shot should learn about vaccination procedures in advance. They should bring relevant certificates such as ID cards or passports and provide information of their health conditions honestly to staff at the scene.

A 30-minute medical observation is required after the vaccination. People who have been inoculated should avoid allergens, alcohol, spicy food and seafood within one week of vaccination. It is suggested to have a light diet, drink more water and take proper rest.

Q: Are there any adverse reactions after having the vaccine?

A: Like other vaccines, adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines can include swelling in the place of injection, fever, fatigue, nausea, headaches and muscle pain. These symptoms go away for most people without medical intervention.

People can contact vaccination sites for instructions if necessary.

Q: How long will antibodies be produced after vaccination?

A: People who have been vaccinated the vaccines show a good immune effect after about two weeks.

Q: How long does the protection last?

A: Observation and research is still underway. Over nine months of antibody data of inactivated virus vaccines has been obtained.

The one-shot vaccine remains effective for at least six months, with observation still underway. Research found that the protection of Ebola vaccines using the same adenovirus vector technologies remained two years after vaccination.

Q: Are the vaccines effective against mutated COVID-19 viruses and variants from other countries?

A: The vaccine protects people from mutant strains based on the results of current experiments.

Q: Can COVID-19 vaccination replace nucleic acid testing?

A: The vaccination can reduce the infection hazards of COVID-19, but can not ensure 100 percent protection. Nucleic acid testing is still needed.

Q: Can people take COVID-19 vaccines overseas?

A: It is banned and violators may face legal risks.

Q: Is it necessary to wear masks after vaccination?

A: Wearing a mask, keeping social distance and good personal hygiene are always necessary, even after receiving vaccination.

Q: Why do people get a fever or cold after COVID-19 vaccination?

A: It is coincidence and there is no direct link between the two. People maybe in the incubation period or prodromal stage of some diseases if they show these symptoms.

Q: Why do people feel dizzy, chest distress and short-breath after vaccination?

A: It is probably because of psychogenic reaction and is non-relevant to the vaccination. Pressure and anxiety may trigger these symptoms.

Q: Will people get proof after vaccination?

A: People will obtain paper version vaccination certificates in Chinese or English. The e-versions are available via Shanghaifabu, the city government's WeChat account, the WeChat account of Shanghai Disease Control or "Jiankangyun" QR code.

Q: Can people take different coronavirus vaccines at the same time?

A: The inoculation of the same COVID-19 vaccines is suggested. However, inoculation of the same types of vaccines by different producers are applicable in case of restrictions as current researches have proved safety and protection effect of mixed vaccination of same types of vaccines by different producers.

Q: How can people book a vaccination?

A: They can register for the service by scanning the "Jiankangyun" QR code. For those unable to use smartphones, reservations can be made via self-help terminals at communities by swiping ID cards or social insurance cards or with the assistance of community volunteers.

People can make inquiries by dialling 4009216519.