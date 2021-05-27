New exhibition tracks legislature's history

Yi Shijuan, one of the delegates to the First National People's Congress in 1954, is a special guest at the opening of Shanghai Workers' Cultural Palace exhibition.

5 Photos | View Slide Show › Yi Shijuan (right), one of the delegates to the First National People’s Congress and now 91 years old, was a special guest at the opening of the exhibition. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A picture of all delegates to the first session of the First National People’s Congress in 1954. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors at the exhibition. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Paper certificates for deputies to the first session of the first people's congress of a Shanghai district. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Commemorative postal stamps of the first session of the First National People’s Congress. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The evolution of China's legislature and its expression in Shanghai are reviewed in a new exhibition that opened in Shanghai on Thursday.

Rare relics and photos from the first years after the establishment of the People's Republic of China can be found.

They include a picture of the delegates at the first session of the First National People's Congress, the national legislature, in 1954, commemorative postage stamps, and documents used by Soong Ching Ling, widow of famous Chinese revolutionist Sun Yat-sen, at the session, including a copy of the draft of the first Constitution of the People's Republic of China.

Some of the exhibits are from individual collectors who answered a call for contributions to the exhibition organized by the Shanghai People's Congress and Shanghai General Trade Union.

Yi Shijuan, one of the delegates to the First National People's Congress, now 91 years old, was a special guest at the opening of the exhibition.

Yi was a top worker in a textile factory in Shanghai when she was elected as a delegate in 1954 at the age of 24. She was later elected five more times.

"I was excited because the voice of the industry workers was heard for the first time," she said.

Yi said one of her concerns was the welfare of her fellow workers. When she was vice president of the Shanghai General Trade Union in 1977, she established a kindergarten for workers' children.

The exhibition is on the third floor of the Shanghai Workers' Cultural Palace, in the People's Square area, until the end of July.

The venue is open from 7am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 7am to 3pm at weekends.

The exhibition is in Chinese.