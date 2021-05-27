Foreigners offer suggestions on legal services

SPC official tells representatives of foreign businesses the city's legislature will forge tighter links with them and support their development with quality legislation.

Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Representatives of foreign businesses in Shanghai offered suggestions on how to improve the city's legal services for foreign investors at an event organized by the Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislature, on Thursday.

They expressed approval of the city's progress in terms of the quality and efficiency of court trials and arbitration services.

They suggested courts further increase efficiency in implementing of rulings, clarify rules for digital data, step up the use of temporary restraining orders in intellectual property cases, and provide guidelines for notarization of certain evidence overseas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eleven representatives of foreign businesses attended.

Chen Jing, vice director of the SPC's standing committee, said the city's legislature will forge tighter links with them and support their development with quality legislation.

Liu Xiaoyun, chief of the Shanghai High People's Court, said the court system will take into account opinions of SPC deputies and continue to improve the quality and efficiency of trials involving foreign businesses.

The event was held at Xuhui District People's Court as one of the open-door events held by the SPC to bridge different sections of society with legislators.

Some 60,000 foreign companies in Shanghai generate a quarter of the city's annual production output and a third of its tax revenue.

Shanghai leads among cities in the Chinese mainland in the number of regional headquarters of international companies.