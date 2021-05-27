News / Metro

Foreigners offer suggestions on legal services

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:01 UTC+8, 2021-05-27       0
SPC official tells representatives of foreign businesses the city's legislature will forge tighter links with them and support their development with quality legislation.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:01 UTC+8, 2021-05-27       0
Foreigners offer suggestions on legal services
Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Representatives of foreign businesses in Shanghai take part in the event at Xuhui District People's Court.

Representatives of foreign businesses in Shanghai offered suggestions on how to improve the city's legal services for foreign investors at an event organized by the Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislature, on Thursday.

They expressed approval of the city's progress in terms of the quality and efficiency of court trials and arbitration services.

They suggested courts further increase efficiency in implementing of rulings, clarify rules for digital data, step up the use of temporary restraining orders in intellectual property cases, and provide guidelines for notarization of certain evidence overseas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eleven representatives of foreign businesses attended. 

Chen Jing, vice director of the SPC's standing committee, said the city's legislature will forge tighter links with them and support their development with quality legislation.

Liu Xiaoyun, chief of the Shanghai High People's Court, said the court system will take into account opinions of SPC deputies and continue to improve the quality and efficiency of trials involving foreign businesses.

The event was held at Xuhui District People's Court as one of the open-door events held by the SPC to bridge different sections of society with legislators.

Some 60,000 foreign companies in Shanghai generate a quarter of the city's annual production output and a third of its tax revenue.

Shanghai leads among cities in the Chinese mainland in the number of regional headquarters of international companies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     