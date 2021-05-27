News / Metro

School announces class for future leaders

Yang Meiping
  22:23 UTC+8, 2021-05-27       0
Shanghai Soong Ching Ling School launches a class focused on inquiry-based teaching and learning aimed at cultivating future leaders with a deep love for their country.
The Shanghai Soong Ching Ling School has launched a class aimed at cultivating future leaders with a deep love for their country, confidence in Chinese culture and broad vision.

The class will offer courses focused on inquiry-based teaching and learning and diversified assessment.

A forum was also held at the school for educators to share their wisdom on cultivation of innovative talent with global vision and competence.

"Soong Ching Ling School, the only basic educational school named after the honorary president of the People's Republic of China, is an important part in the China Welfare Institute's efforts to ensure the wellbeing of children," said Zhang Xiaomin, the institute's vice president and Party secretary.

"It's born with Soong's 'genes' for revolution, international peace and national culture promotion and enjoys CWI's precious experiences and resources in education and international exchanges," he said. "It also bears the responsibility to take on the task of educational revolution to cultivate strategic talent for China."

Feng Lirong, the school principal, said: "Soong Ching Ling School has been dedicated to developing and researching experimental and demonstrative education practices. The new class to cultivate strategic talent at an early age is a new innovative practice for our school. We will take advantage of the 12-year consecutive pre-university education system to make comprehensive plans for students of the class and explore proper development approaches for special talent."

Yu Huarong, Party secretary of the China Association of Inventions, said educators should integrate strength of talent, especially leading experts, from multiple disciplines to cultivate innovative awareness and ability among young people.

Jia Wei, vice director of the Shanghai Education Commission, hoped the school would redefine school, class, study, teaching and management to find new approaches to cultivate talent needed by the country at an early age.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
