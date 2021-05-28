2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are two Chinese returning from Austria and the UAE. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Austria who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 15.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 24.

Both patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 33 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,710 imported cases, 1,650 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.