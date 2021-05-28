News / Metro

Stories reveal history of city's architecture

  13:40 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0
Eighteen contestants were honored in a story-telling contest about the city's architecture on Thursday night, revealing the splendor of the city's culture and architecture.
Ti Gong

Qiao Zhengyue (left), architecture columnist of Shanghai Daily and an expert representative of the contest, poses with winners. 

Ti Gong

A girl shares stories of Shanghai's architecture. 

Eighteen contestants were honored in a storytelling contest about the city's architecture on Thursday night, revealing the splendor of Shanghai's culture and architecture as well as hidden stories behind historical buildings.

QR codes have been attached to more than 2,400 historical buildings and protected areas in Shanghai, enabling people to "read" the stories behind them, and a digital approach will be undertaken this year to provide a more immersive experience for visitors. 

Visitors can read the texts, some of which are bilingual, view new and old pictures, listen to audio material and watch videos of virtual tours simply by scanning a QR code with their smartphones.

The contest is part of the city's efforts to promote its culture and architecture and accelerate the digital approach to local architecture, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism said. 

People living in the city are invited to share their stories related to Shanghai's architecture.

The contest attracted about 1,600 participants between the ages of 4 and 80. 

Cultural items with design based on Shanghai's architecture.

Ti Gong

A performance about Shanghai's revolutionary past is staged during the award ceremony in Xuhui District.

Participants not only shared stories behind landmark buildings such as the site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the memorial of Soong Ching Ling, Normandie Apartments, Columbia Circle and Sihang Warehouse battle memorial, but also some hidden gems. 

Audio work of some stories will be uploaded to QingtingFM, and short videos of historical buildings mentioned will be released at the same time. 

Reading Shanghai's architecture is reading the city's history, culture and life, the administration said. The contest aims to enable residents and tourists to learn about Shanghai's architecture, experience the city's cultural glamour and raise their awareness about protecting historical buildings. 

Ti Gong

Items related to Shanghai's architecture on display.

Ti Gong

 A performance about Shanghai's revolutionary past.

Shen Bojin, a 7th-grader at Shanghai Wenlai Middle School, and his mother told the story of his grandmother's home at Dafuli, a traditional Shanghai longtang, or alleyway, in Xuhui District. 

"I feel honored to tell the story of my grandmother's life and share the profound history of the city hidden behind old architecture," said Shen. 

"Shanghai culture is a cherished memory of a generation, and I am delighted to carry that memory to the next generation," said Zhao Xian, Shen's mother. 

Huang Yiqing, granddaughter of calligrapher Huang Baoyue (1880-1969), shared the story of a three-story building on Xinzha Road that was once his residence. 

The building served as a meeting venue for underground workers of the Communist Party of China, as the calligrapher used his identity as a cover to protect them. 

"The contest offers me an opportunity to share a story not known to most, and my grandfather was not only a famous calligrapher but also a patriot," Huang said.  

